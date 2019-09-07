Calhoun went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in a 7-6 victory against the Orioles on Friday.

The pair of homers broke a modest streak of six straight games without a home run. Calhoun is heating up in the homer department as the season nears its finish line; he smashed nine in August and now has a pair this month, which accounts for more than 60 percent of his long balls this season. Calhoun is batting .269 with 18 home runs, 40 RBI and 37 runs in 238 at-bats this season.