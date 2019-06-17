Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Starting in left field
Calhoun (quadriceps) has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field and batting fifth Monday against the Indians.
As expected, Calhoun will return from the shelf after recovering from a left quad strain. This is good timing for the Rangers, as Hunter Pence was moved to the 10-day injured list earlier in the day with a groin strain.
