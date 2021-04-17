Calhoun (groin) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Calhoun dealt with a groin injury since early March, but he's been appearing in simulated games since the end of March. The 26-year-old will bat seventh Saturday and should serve as the Rangers' primary designated hitter now that he's active.
