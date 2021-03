Calhoun started in left field, batted leadoff and went 1-for-2 in Sunday's spring game against the Royals.

David Dahl (shoulder) is expected to be the starting left fielder, so Calhoun was filling in. His main role in 2021 figures to be at designated hitter, where he's competing with Khris Davis for at-bats. Davis served as the DH on Sunday and went 0-for-2. Texas manager Chris Woodward said both players will get ample opportunities this spring to win the job as the primary DH.