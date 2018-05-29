Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Starts Monday after benching
Calhoun was in the starting lineup for Triple-A Round Rock Monday, a day after he was pulled from a game for failing to run hard on a grounder, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He went 2-for-4 with a double.
Round Rock manager Jason Wood pulled Calhoun in the first inning, which led to speculation about an injury or a pending promotion to the majors. Once the Rangers confirmed it was neither of those, focus turned to a managerial decision. "I can only speak for our organization and identity," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "Play hard ... run down the line hard. It's the effort you're giving your teammates. Once the bat leaves your hands, you're working for your teammates. That's the identity you want to have in your organization." The Rangers are desperate for hitting and it seems logical they could let Calhoun work on his outfield defense while in the majors, but for whatever reason, they have no immediate plans to promote him.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Removed from Sunday's game•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not close to promotion•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Feels slighted by starting in minors•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Smacks first homer•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Getting string of starts in left field•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start