Calhoun was in the starting lineup for Triple-A Round Rock Monday, a day after he was pulled from a game for failing to run hard on a grounder, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He went 2-for-4 with a double.

Round Rock manager Jason Wood pulled Calhoun in the first inning, which led to speculation about an injury or a pending promotion to the majors. Once the Rangers confirmed it was neither of those, focus turned to a managerial decision. "I can only speak for our organization and identity," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "Play hard ... run down the line hard. It's the effort you're giving your teammates. Once the bat leaves your hands, you're working for your teammates. That's the identity you want to have in your organization." The Rangers are desperate for hitting and it seems logical they could let Calhoun work on his outfield defense while in the majors, but for whatever reason, they have no immediate plans to promote him.