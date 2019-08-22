Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

The 24-year-old has caught fire, slashing .433/.453/.733 over his last eight games with three solo shots. Calhoun's now hitting .295 with 12 homers and 29 RBI through 50 games with the Rangers this year, and he finally appears to be turning into the hitter his minor-league numbers suggested he could be.