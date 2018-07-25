Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Swats first homer
Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 13-10 loss to Oakland.
Calhoun was back in the lineup after getting a rest day Monday and swatted his first major-league home run. The Rangers are making room for him by having Joey Gallo move over to right field while Nomar Mazara (thumb) is sidelined, leaving Calhoun to patrol left field, the position he played in the minors.
