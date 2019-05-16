Calhoun went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 in over the Royals.

The 24-year-old wasted no time trying to prove to the Rangers he's ready to stay in the majors for good, driving a first-inning knuckle-curve from Jorge Lopez down the right-field line for his fourth career big-league homer. Calhoun was slashing .304/.416/.557 for Triple-A Nashville prior to his promotion with eight homers and a 22:19 BB:K through 32 games, but even if he continues to hit well with Texas, he could have trouble finding regular playing time in a crowded OF/DH situation.