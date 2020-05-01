Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Takes first BP
Calhoun took his first round of batting practice since undergoing surgery on his jaw, Brice Paterik of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Calhoun, who answered several questions on MLB Radio, discussed his recovery from the injury among other topics. On April 22, he posted a video of himself taking batting practice on Instagram. "That was a huge day for me because before that I wasn't able to hit off live batting practice or the machine because of the vibrations it would have sent to my jaw. I thought I felt really good then," said Calhoun, who declared himself 100 percent. The outfielder said there is numbness from his right cheek down to his jaw, a condition doctors told him he'll have to live with for the next six months. Calhoun added that he will be hitting with a protective flap on his helmet.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: No restrictions•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Takes swings•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Making progress in recovery•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: To resume activity soon•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: To be evaluated in two weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
32 boom-or-bust players
Some players look to be of a more hit-or-miss variety in 2020. Scott White singles out some...
-
Best, worst scenarios for all 30 teams
Want to get a sense of the range of outcomes for certain players? Scott White breaks it down...
-
48 amazing baseball stats
Yordan Alvarez did what? Mitch Garver was how good? Matthew Boyd's home run rate was how unprecedented?...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...