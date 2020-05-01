Calhoun took his first round of batting practice since undergoing surgery on his jaw, Brice Paterik of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Calhoun, who answered several questions on MLB Radio, discussed his recovery from the injury among other topics. On April 22, he posted a video of himself taking batting practice on Instagram. "That was a huge day for me because before that I wasn't able to hit off live batting practice or the machine because of the vibrations it would have sent to my jaw. I thought I felt really good then," said Calhoun, who declared himself 100 percent. The outfielder said there is numbness from his right cheek down to his jaw, a condition doctors told him he'll have to live with for the next six months. Calhoun added that he will be hitting with a protective flap on his helmet.