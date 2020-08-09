Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The lefty-hitting Calhoun will check out of the starting nine with a southpaw (Andrew Heaney) on the bump for the Angels. Rob Refsnyder will join the lineup in place of Calhoun, who is batting just .107 on the season. He's produced one extra-base hit (a double) in 10 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Raps out two hits Friday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sitting against lefty•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not facing lefties•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Makes first appearance in field•