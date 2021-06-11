Calhoun is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
With lefty Clayton Kershaw on the bump for the Dodgers, Calhoun will get the beginning portion of Friday's game off. Eli White will play left field and bat second.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Dropped against right-hander•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Heads to bench•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Records two hits Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Belts fifth homer•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sits after fouling ball off ankle•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Belts fourth homer•