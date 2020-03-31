Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Takes swings
Calhoun (jaw) took swings Monday for the first time since undergoing surgery for a fractured jaw three weeks ago, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Calhoun still has numbness in his cheek where a nerve was compressed by a Julio Urias fastball. He's been lifting light weights and working to reverse weight loss since the surgery. The pause in the season makes it possible that Calhoun will be ready by the time MLB resumes activities.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Making progress in recovery•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: To resume activity soon•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: To be evaluated in two weeks•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Undergoes jaw surgery•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Diagnosed with fractured jaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Creating the perfect dynasty league
Want to create the perfect dynasty league? Scott White gives the backstory of his dynasty league...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Upton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Sogard
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...