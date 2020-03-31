Calhoun (jaw) took swings Monday for the first time since undergoing surgery for a fractured jaw three weeks ago, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Calhoun still has numbness in his cheek where a nerve was compressed by a Julio Urias fastball. He's been lifting light weights and working to reverse weight loss since the surgery. The pause in the season makes it possible that Calhoun will be ready by the time MLB resumes activities.