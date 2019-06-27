Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Three hits and a homer
Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a double, solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.
Calhoun kickstarted his performance in the third inning, smacking a leadoff double deep to right field before ultimately coming around to score his first run of the contest. He once again found success hitting first, leading off the fifth inning with his fourth home run of the season. Since being activated from the injured list on June 17, Calhoun has collected a hit in all but one of his starts, including five that have gone for extra-bases.
