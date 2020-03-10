Rangers' Willie Calhoun: To be evaluated in two weeks
Calhoun will be re-examined in two weeks after undergoing jaw surgery Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Calhoun's timetable for a return remains up in the air following Monday's procedure, and according to Grant, the outfielder is likely to open the 2020 campaign on the injured list. A better idea of his availability moving forward could come in two weeks.
