Calhoun (jaw) will begin light cardio activities later this week, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun was the victim of an errant fastball to the face during Cactus League action and required surgery to repair his fractured jaw. He's currently exhibiting no concussion symptoms, so he should be able to resume activities shortly. He had been expected to miss time at the start of the regular season, but with Opening Day delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's possible he won't wind up missing any games.

