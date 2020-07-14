Calhoun (hip) underwent an MRI on Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Calhoun experienced tightness in his right hip flexor that forced him to be removed from Monday's intrasquad game, and he received further examination Tuesday. The results of the MRI aren't yet known. The 25-year-old has hit .258/.311/.468 with 24 home runs and 63 RBI across parts of three seasons with the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Exits early as a precaution Monday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Takes first BP•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: No restrictions•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Takes swings•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Making progress in recovery•