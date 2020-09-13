Calhoun (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter when he returns from the injured list Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Texas manager Chris Woodward said Calhoun is not yet ready to play the outfield, so he'll return as the DH. Shin-Soo Choo had been the primary DH, but he's currently sidelined by a hand injury, so Calhoun will have a clear path to at-bats. The outfield will be manned by Eli White or Nick Solak in left field, Leody Taveras in center and Joey Gallo in right. Because Choo becomes a free agent this offseason, designated hitter could be Calhoun's primary role in 2021.