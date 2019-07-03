Calhoun has started working out at second base for the first time since he was injured in mid-May, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

He was a second-base prospect back when he was in the Dodgers' farm system, but it had long been thought that he wouldn't be able to hack it there, making left field and designated hitter more likely long-term destinations. The Rangers say they are starting from scratch with Calhoun's defense at second base, so it is unclear when he might be ready to make his debut there this year in the majors.