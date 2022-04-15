Calhoun started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Angels.

Calhoun was having a good night against right-handed starter Shohei Ohtani but was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning, after the Angels brought in lefty reliever Brian Moran. It seemed harsh with the Rangers leading, 8-2, at the time, but Texas manager Chris Woodward has always been aggressive with matchups and is in the habit of limiting Calhoun's exposure to lefties. That's something to consider when making out daily fantasy lineups.