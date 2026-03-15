The Rangers optioned MacIver to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Texas looks set to head into Opening Day with Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka (back) as its two backstops, but MacIver should be first in line for a call-up if the Rangers require another catcher at any point. The 29-year-old made his big-league debut last season for the Athletics, slashing .186/.252/.324 with three home runs and three stolen bases over 111 plate appearances.