Santos (back) posted an 8.49 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB In 11.2 innings over four appearances between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock upon being activated from Frisco's 7-day injured list Aug. 29.

Santos had been on the shelf for more than four months due to a stress reaction in his back, which he sustained following his second start of the season with Frisco. Due to the extended time Santos missed, the Rangers sent him to the Arizona Fall League, where he submitted a 5.28 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 14.1 innings. The 23-year-old righty will be heading into his second straight season as a member of the Rangers' 40-man roster, but he's unlikely to seriously contend for an Opening Day spot with the big club and will likely be ticketed for the Round Rock rotation to begin the 2026 campaign.