The Rangers selected Santos to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Santos started the 2024 season in High-A Hickory, but advanced to Double-A Frisco after putting up a 2.80 ERA in 12 starts. For Frisco, he had a 4.89 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 10 starts. In 45 innings of work, he struck out 57 batters and walked 14. The 22-year old is now protected from the Rule 5 Draft.