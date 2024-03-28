The Rangers selected Langford's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Manager Bruce Bochy announced last week that Langford had made the Opening Day roster, and now it's official. The Rangers have yet to reveal their lineup for their opener against the Cubs, but Langford will be in it. The top prospect put up a 1.137 OPS with six home runs during Cactus League action.
