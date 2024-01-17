The Rangers announced Wednesday that Langford received an invitation to major-league spring training, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 22-year-old quickly became the organization's top prospect after being selected fourth overall in July's 2023 Frist-Year Player Draft, and he rocketed his way through the minors to Triple-A by the end of the season. Langford posted an OPS above 1.000 at every level and clubbed 11 home runs in 44 games. He appears to have a real chance of earning a place on Texas' Opening Day roster in spring training, though the fact he has just 200 plate appearances as a professional under his belt could prompt the organization to keep him in the minors a bit longer even with a strong showing in the Cactus League.