The Rangers activated Langford (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old has been on the shelf more than three weeks due to a hamstring injury but will rejoin the Rangers after a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Round Rock. Langford was struggling offensively before going on the injured list, as he was in the midst of a 3-for-28 slump. Evan Carter (back) was moved to the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.