Langford (side) is batting second and starting in left field Sunday against Miami.

Langford was held out of the lineup both Friday and Saturday while dealing with left side tightness, though he was able to enter Saturday's contest as a pinch runner. That served as a precursor to his return to the lineup Sunday. Langford will try to turn around what has been a rough September, as he's batting a meager .170 with one homer and four RBI through 16 games this month.