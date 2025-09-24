Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Battling side tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins with left side tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
After missing two games over the weekend with side tightness, Langford aggravated the injury during Tuesday's contest. Considering this is now the second time in just a handful of days that Langford has experienced side problems, the Rangers may consider sitting him down for a game or two.
