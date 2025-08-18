Langford went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer during Sunday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Langford was one of five Texas batters to smack a home run Sunday, with his taking place in the sixth inning to give the Rangers an 8-1 lead. He's up to 17 long shots on the season, which surpasses his total from his rookie campaign, though he has just two homers since the All-Star break. Langford has notched a hit in six of his last seven games and has gone 7-for-26 (.269) over that span.