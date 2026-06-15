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Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Blasts leadoff homer in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Langford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Red Sox.

Langford launched the first pitch of the game from Connelly Early 418 feet over the left-field wall to give the Rangers an early lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Since returning from the injured list June 5, the outfielder has gone 9-for-36 (.250) with two homers, four RBI, six runs and three walks across nine appearances. On the year, Langford is slashing .241/.285/.397 with three homers, eight RBI, 15 runs and three stolen bases in 29 contests.

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