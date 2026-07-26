Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Cleared to start Sunday

Langford (ankle) will start in left field in Sunday's game against the Mariners, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Langford went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI during Saturday's 7-1 win before being lifted from the game after six innings due to an apparent left ankle injury, which stemmed from fouling a pair of pitches off himself earlier in the contest. Per Landry, X-rays on Langford's foot returned negative, and the swelling in his ankle apparently subsided enough overnight for the 24-year-old to give it a go Sunday.