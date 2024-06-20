Langford went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in a 5-3 victory versus the Mets on Wednesday.

Langford logged an RBI on a based-loaded hit-by-pitch in the first inning and added a run-scoring single in the sixth. The rookie finished with his sixth multi-hit effort in June and pushed his batting average up to .288 on the month. That's a nice improvement after Langford batted just .222 coming into June, and the added hits have helped him become more of a run producer. Of Langford's 24 RBI on the season, 11 have come across his 16 contests this month.