Langford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

The rookie outfielder launched a 398-foot solo homer off a Slade Cecconi four-seamer in the sixth inning, his 19th long ball of the season and third in the last six games. He later doubled in the ninth and came around as the tying run in the rangers comeback effort. Over that six-game stretch, Langford has gone 8-for-21 (.381) with nine runs scored and four multi-hit performances, continuing to provide steady production near the top of Texas' lineup.