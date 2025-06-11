Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Contributes homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 16-4 win over Minnesota.
Langford had a rough month of May (.189), which has carried over into June. The outfielder is 6-for-30 (.200) through seven games in the current month. Tuesday's homer was his 12th in 56 games, and Langford should easily surpass the 16 home runs he smacked over 134 contests in his rookie 2024 season.
