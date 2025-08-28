Langford went 2-for-2 with two walks and four runs scored in Wednesday's 20-3 win over the Angels.

Langford scored each time he reached base during a the team-wide explosion. He was one of seven Rangers with multiple hits. Langford has reached base safely in 17 straight games, going 20-for-59 (.339) with 13 walks, three steals, four home runs, five doubles, 10 RBI and 17 runs scored during that stretch. The four runs scored Wednesday makes him the club leader with 65, surpassing the injured Marcus Semien (foot).