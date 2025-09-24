The Rangers placed Langford on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain.

Langford made an early exit from Tuesday's game after aggravating a left side injury that has been bothering him for the past week, and the Rangers will now opt to shut him down for the remainder of the season. He'll finish his sophomore season with a .241/.344/.431 slash line alongside 22 homers, 62 RBI, 73 runs scored and 22 stolen bases through 134 games. Billy McKinney was selected from Triple-A Round Rock to fill the void in Texas' outfield group.