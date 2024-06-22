Langford went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over Kansas City.
Langford continued to deliver for the Rangers during the month of June. The rookie outfielder, who has 11 RBI over the last 11 games, is batting .302/.353/.476 in 17 games this month.
