Langford went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run during Friday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

Langford kept the momentum going after his great series against the Angels and was retired only one time in Game 1 against the Astros. In the last four games, the outfielder has multiple hits in three of them, compiling a .563 batting average, two home runs and seven RBI. After hitting another homer Friday, the 23-year-old is up to 15 on the season, only one off his total from his entire rookie season.