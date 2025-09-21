Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Enters game as pinch runner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford (side) entered Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins in the ninth inning as a pinch runner.
Langford was held out of starting lineups Friday and Saturday due to tightness in his side. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy could believe running the bases wouldn't impact the injury as other baseball activities might, like twisting the body in the field or swinging a bat. However, Saturday's activity is a hopeful sign that Langford could return Sunday.
More News
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Still out Saturday•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Sitting with side tightness•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Records first 20-20 campaign•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Contributes to comeback win•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Smacks homer in win•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Reaches 20-homer mark•