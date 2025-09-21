Langford (side) entered Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins in the ninth inning as a pinch runner.

Langford was held out of starting lineups Friday and Saturday due to tightness in his side. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy could believe running the bases wouldn't impact the injury as other baseball activities might, like twisting the body in the field or swinging a bat. However, Saturday's activity is a hopeful sign that Langford could return Sunday.