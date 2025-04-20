Langford (oblique) told reporters Saturday that he believes he'll be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Langford was in the Rangers' clubhouse after appearing in two games with Triple-A Round Rock for his rehab assignment, going 2-for-6 with two walks and a solo home run. His return will shake up the Rangers' lineup, with Jake Burger or Joc Pederson potentially being demoted in their respective roles. Before landing on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain, Langford slashed .244/.333/.561 with five walks, two stolen bases, six runs scored, four home runs and six RBI.