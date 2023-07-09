The Rangers have selected Langford with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A muscular, 6-foot-1 225-pound outfielder from Florida, Langford led the SEC with 26 home runs as a sophomore after barely playing as a freshman. He had a memorable moment this year in the College World Series when he hit a game-tying 456-foot (112-mph exit velocity) home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Virginia. Langford slashed .365/.495/.763 with 19 home runs, nine steals and more walks (53) than strikeouts (42) in 283 plate appearances as a junior. He ceded center field and played left field while at Florida but could start his pro career up the middle. There aren't any real concerns with Langford, and his plus-plus raw power and above-average speed make him one of the prized dynasty targets in this class.