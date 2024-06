Langford is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Langford will sit for the first time since returning from the IL on May 28 due to a hamstring injury. Since his return, Langford has slashed .235/.257/.324 with four RBI over 34 at-bats. The lefty-hitting Travis Jankowski will start in left field Saturday and bat seventh against Giants right-hander Spencer Howard.