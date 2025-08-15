default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Langford (forearm) is starting in left field and batting second Friday' against the Blue Jays.

Langford was withheld from the starting nine Wednesday due to forearm tightness, but he's ready to play after Thursday's team off day. Through 11 games in August, the 23-year-old has a .237/.370/.368 slash line with two doubles, one homer, five RBi and three runs.

More News