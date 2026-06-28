Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Heads to IL with hamstring strain

The Rangers placed Langford on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain.

Langford will hit the shelf for the second time this season, after a forearm strain had previously kept him out for about six weeks earlier in the campaign. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on July 7, but unless the hamstring strain is deemed to be mild, the Rangers could be inclined to hold him out through the All-Star break to give him extra recovery time. Texas activated Evan Carter (oblique) from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move, and he should step in as the primary replacement in center field for Langford.