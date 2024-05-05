Langford (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Kansas City.
The 22-year-old departed Saturday's contest due to right hamstring tightness and will miss at least one start. Corey Seager will serve as the DH while Langford sits on Sunday, as Josh Smith starts at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran at third base.
