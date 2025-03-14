Langford went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's spring game against San Francisco.
Langford, who missed two weeks of camp due to an oblique strain, has at least one hit in all four games since returning. The outfielder is 7-for-12 with a home run and four RBI during that stretch.
