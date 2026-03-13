Langford went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's spring game against the Athletics.

The Rangers put up a six-spot in the bottom of the second inning highlighted by Langford's three-run home run. It was the third round-tripper of the Cactus League for Langford, who also extended a hit streak to six contests. He's batting a robust .455 (10-for-22) with three walks and 10 RBI over nine spring games.