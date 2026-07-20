Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Homers in loss

Langford went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Atlanta.

Langford belted his 10th homer of the season, a solo shot in the ninth inning of Raisel Iglesias. The outfielder has hit safely in six of seven games since coming off the injured list, going 9-for-29 (.310) with two homers, five RBI and six runs during that stretch. Since June 5, when Langford returned from an earlier stay on the IL that cost him six weeks, he's posted a slash line of .315/.367/.613 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, three steals and 20 runs over 28 contests.