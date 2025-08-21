Langford went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the Royals.

That's now three multi-hit games in Langford's last four outings, and he also homered for the 18th time this year. It's been an up-and-down campaign for the speedy outfielder, though he's been rather reliable as a five-category fantasy contributor since the start of July. Over his last 39 games, Langford is batting .268 with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs scored and five stolen bases over 138 at-bats.