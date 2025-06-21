Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Idle Saturday
Langford (back) isn't part of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Langford was day-to-day due to back stiffness, and the outfielder will get Saturday off for recovery purposes. In his place, Sam Haggerty will bat second and patrol left field.
