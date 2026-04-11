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Langford was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers due to right quad tightness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run before exiting the game in the sixth inning. Sam Haggerty would be next in line to start in left field if Langford has to miss time, though it's still unclear if that will be necessary.

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